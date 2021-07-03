Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

