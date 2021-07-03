Raymond James Boosts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $12.35

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.35 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

