Robert W. Baird Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

