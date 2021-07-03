Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,716.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 329,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

