R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $222,600.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

Shares of RRD opened at $6.67 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

