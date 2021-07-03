American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,256,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $41,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.33 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

