Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Trustmark stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 90.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

