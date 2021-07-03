Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

