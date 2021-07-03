Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

