Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SCGLY opened at $5.96 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

