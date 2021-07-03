Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 5.8%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 4,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

