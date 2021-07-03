Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 533,955 shares.The stock last traded at $32.74 and had previously closed at $32.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $16,842,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

