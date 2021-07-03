Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $3,868.73

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3,868.73, but opened at $4,032.46. Seaboard shares last traded at $4,025.00, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seaboard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Seaboard by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seaboard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

