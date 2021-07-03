Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.16

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 8141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

