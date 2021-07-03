Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $726.75

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $726.75 and last traded at $723.14, with a volume of 6536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $721.45.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $689.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

