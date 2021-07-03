BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BGY stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.