BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BGY stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
