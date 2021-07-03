Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

