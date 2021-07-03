Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $44,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOB. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $59.40 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.