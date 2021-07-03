Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Affimed were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Affimed by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

