Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.05.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -19.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

