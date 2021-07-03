Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.38.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$121.39 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$132.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$117.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last ninety days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

