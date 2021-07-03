Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY opened at $36.17 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

