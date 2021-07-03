Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

