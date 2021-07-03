Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,124 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

FOLD opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.