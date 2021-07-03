Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,591 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.14.

PRI opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

