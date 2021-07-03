SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

