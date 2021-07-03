Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMI. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

