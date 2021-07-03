Contrasting Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) & CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

89.5% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.34 $98.68 million $1.32 23.94 CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CareMax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Healthcare Services Group and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00

Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. CareMax has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareMax is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group 6.00% 21.85% 13.49% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats CareMax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.