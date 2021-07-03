Comparing Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.23 billion 7.11 $1.31 billion $0.40 11.85 Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.77 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Henderson Land Development and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Henderson Land Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Henderson Land Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

