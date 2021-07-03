GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Up 79.0% in June

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,500 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 31st total of 373,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.