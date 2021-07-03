Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.