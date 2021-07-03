Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.