Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

