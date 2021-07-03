48,000 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

