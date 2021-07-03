Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $137.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.