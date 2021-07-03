Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $517,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBND opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

