Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,002,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,254,691 shares of company stock valued at $106,653,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

