Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.18 ($79.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.78. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.02. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

