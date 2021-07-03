Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

