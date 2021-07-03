Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.