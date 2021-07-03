Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $48.43 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

