Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $213,000 Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 75.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 199,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $8,802,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

PZZA stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

