20,921 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1583 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

