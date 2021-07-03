Northern Trust Corp Purchases 22,579 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Silgan worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $36,498,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

