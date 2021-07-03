New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PBIP opened at $13.80 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

