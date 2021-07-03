Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCARU. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

HCARU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

