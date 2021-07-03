Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.