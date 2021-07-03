Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.