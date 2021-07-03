Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

WRB stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

