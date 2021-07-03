Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $338,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Robert Half International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 882,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,752 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

